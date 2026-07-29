LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. LeGrand had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

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LeGrand Stock Performance

LeGrand stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,126. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. LeGrand has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The company's fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGRDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised LeGrand from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of LeGrand in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LeGrand from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of LeGrand to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeGrand has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeGrand

LeGrand Company Profile

Legrand OTCMKTS: LGRDY is a French multinational that designs, manufactures and distributes electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions. The company's product portfolio spans wiring devices such as switches and outlets, cable management and trunking systems, power distribution and protection equipment, lighting control and energy management systems, as well as solutions for data centers and building automation. Its offerings are positioned for new construction and retrofit projects in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional buildings.

Legrand supplies both branded products and integrated systems to electrical contractors, distributors, installers and original equipment manufacturers.

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