Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the aerospace company's stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00. Bank of America's target price points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company's previous close.

LDOS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Leidos from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.25.

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Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. Leidos has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $205.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,799.28. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Leidos by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,171 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Leidos by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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