Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LDOS. Argus raised shares of Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.50.

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Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average of $166.31. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,855,799.28. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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