LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Wall Street Zen raised LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

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LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.04. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.67 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. LeMaitre Vascular's payout ratio is 36.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $313,296.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $401,143. The trade was a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 425.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Further Reading

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