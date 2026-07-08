LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to "Hold" at Zacks Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMAT. Freedom Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.60.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $105.70 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 14.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $401,143. This trade represents a 43.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,453 shares of company stock worth $5,906,174. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 425.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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