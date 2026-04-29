Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 6.7% - Here's What Happened

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.18 and last traded at $61.3590. Approximately 1,779,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,332,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.

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Key Lemonade News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lemonade this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lemonade

Lemonade Stock Down 13.3%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.50 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,571 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $187,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,272.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,567 shares of company stock valued at $287,517. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Lemonade by 8,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 409 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

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