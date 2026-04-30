LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Down 17.7% in April

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,428,951 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 6,593,818 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,923 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

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Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $36,949.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,737.82. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $63,580,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,391,190 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $36,322,000 after buying an additional 1,723,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,960,550 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $120,921,000 after buying an additional 1,261,861 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 1,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,821 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,177,000 after buying an additional 680,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,697,333 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $221,547,000 after purchasing an additional 516,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LC. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LendingClub from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded LendingClub from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.07.

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LendingClub Trading Up 3.4%

LC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,889. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $252.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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