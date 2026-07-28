LendingClub (LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect LendingClub to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $262.2090 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $252.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.10 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.92%. LendingClub's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LendingClub Stock Performance

LC opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 204,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,894,563. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 234,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,235. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,691. Insiders own 3.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,580,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LendingClub by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,960,550 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $120,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,861 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 1,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,821 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 680,589 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LendingClub by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 769,866 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 282,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LendingClub by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,530 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 233,665 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on LC

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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