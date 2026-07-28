Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research's target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Lendingclub in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "hold (c+)" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.00.

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Lendingclub Price Performance

Lendingclub stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Lendingclub has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Lendingclub (NASDAQ:HAPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter. Lendingclub had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Lendingclub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.480 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lendingclub will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 28,750 shares of Lendingclub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $551,137.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,561,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,925,577.71. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 154,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,256,066.77. The trade was a 24.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,312. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lendingclub

Here are the key news stories impacting Lendingclub this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings exceeded expectations. HAPN reported adjusted EPS of $0.50, up 52% from $0.33 a year earlier and above the $0.42 analyst consensus. Revenue was $262.86 million, while pre-tax income reached a record $75.7 million. Happen Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

HAPN reported adjusted EPS of $0.50, up 52% from $0.33 a year earlier and above the $0.42 analyst consensus. Revenue was $262.86 million, while pre-tax income reached a record $75.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Loan originations and profitability improved. Originations increased 29% year over year to $3.1 billion. The company reported a 15.1% return on equity, a 15.9% return on tangible common equity and a 16.99% net margin, supporting the view that operating leverage is strengthening. Happen Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Originations increased 29% year over year to $3.1 billion. The company reported a 15.1% return on equity, a 15.9% return on tangible common equity and a 16.99% net margin, supporting the view that operating leverage is strengthening. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised above Wall Street expectations. Management projected fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.80-$1.90, compared with consensus of $1.74. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.48 brackets the $0.44 consensus, with the midpoint modestly above expectations. Happen Bank Full Steam Ahead As Net Interest Income Soars

Management projected fiscal 2026 EPS of $1.80-$1.90, compared with consensus of $1.74. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.48 brackets the $0.44 consensus, with the midpoint modestly above expectations. Positive Sentiment: The rebrand to Happen Bank is being viewed as a growth catalyst. Coverage highlighted rising net interest income and the company’s evolution from a lending platform into a broader digital bank, potentially giving HAPN a more diversified growth profile. Happen Delivers Solid Q2 Earnings Beat

Lendingclub Company Profile

I couldn't find enough reliable information about LendingClub with the ticker symbol NASDAQ:HAPN to write an accurate company description.

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