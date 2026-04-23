LendingTree (TREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $314.9110 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($1.29). LendingTree had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $310.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $665.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on LendingTree from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LendingTree from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LendingTree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREE

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

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