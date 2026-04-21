Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.15, but opened at $95.06. Lennar shares last traded at $94.4110, with a volume of 2,392 shares trading hands.

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Lennar Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar is a U.S.-based residential real estate company primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company builds a range of housing products that typically include single-family detached homes, attached homes and planned community residences aimed at first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult purchasers. Lennar's operations span many metropolitan and regional housing markets across the United States, and the company is known for a high-volume, production-oriented homebuilding model.

In addition to core homebuilding, Lennar provides a suite of complementary services intended to simplify the homebuying process.

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