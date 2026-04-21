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Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Lennar logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lennar shares fell below their 200-day moving average, trading as low as $89.60 and last at $91.87 versus the 200-day MA of $105.01 (50-day MA $95.08), signaling technical downside momentum.
  • Fundamentals are mixed: market cap $22.69B and PE 13.2 with low leverage (debt/equity 0.18) and strong current ratio (4.77), while the company reported $0.88 EPS on $6.62B revenue with a 5.39% net margin and 7.8% ROE.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lennar.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $105.01 and traded as low as $89.60. Lennar shares last traded at $91.8650, with a volume of 51,097 shares.

Lennar Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar is a U.S.-based residential real estate company primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company builds a range of housing products that typically include single-family detached homes, attached homes and planned community residences aimed at first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult purchasers. Lennar's operations span many metropolitan and regional housing markets across the United States, and the company is known for a high-volume, production-oriented homebuilding model.

In addition to core homebuilding, Lennar provides a suite of complementary services intended to simplify the homebuying process.

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