Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $556.5455.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LII. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $485.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lennox International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.80, for a total value of $529,000.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $593,832. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lennox International by 6.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,533 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,168,000 after buying an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.9%

LII stock opened at $537.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $434.06 and a twelve month high of $674.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.70.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.19. Lennox International had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 14.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Lennox International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.48%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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