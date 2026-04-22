Lennox International (LII) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Lennox International to post earnings of $7.65 per share and revenue of $1.5394 billion for the quarter. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by ($0.31). Lennox International had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Lennox International's quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lennox International Price Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $492.68 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $434.06 and a 52-week high of $689.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lennox International's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $630.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lennox International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $563.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LII

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.45, for a total value of $373,415.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,669.45. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane D. Wall sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.01, for a total transaction of $54,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,722.05. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,054 shares of company stock worth $563,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company's stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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