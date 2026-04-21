Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.20, but opened at $32.92. Leonardo shares last traded at $32.7550, with a volume of 10,960 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FINMY shares. Barclays raised Leonardo from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leonardo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Leonardo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Leonardo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FINMY

Leonardo Trading Down 5.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italy-based global aerospace, defence and security company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and systems for military, government and commercial customers. Its core activities span helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, avionics and mission systems, air and naval defence electronics (including radars and sensors), cybersecurity and secure communications, as well as space systems and services. The company also provides systems integration, mission support, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and training services across its product lines.

The business traces its modern identity to the former Finmeccanica group and was rebranded as Leonardo in 2017, reflecting a strategic emphasis on technology, research and innovation.

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