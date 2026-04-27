Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,827 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the March 31st total of 17,136 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,865 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FINMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leonardo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leonardo from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Leonardo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Leonardo from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FINMY

Leonardo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.93. 2,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $37.51.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italy-based global aerospace, defence and security company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and systems for military, government and commercial customers. Its core activities span helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, avionics and mission systems, air and naval defence electronics (including radars and sensors), cybersecurity and secure communications, as well as space systems and services. The company also provides systems integration, mission support, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and training services across its product lines.

The business traces its modern identity to the former Finmeccanica group and was rebranded as Leonardo in 2017, reflecting a strategic emphasis on technology, research and innovation.

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