Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.460-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. 6,813,816 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock's 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 9.52%.Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 47,721 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,781.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 488,851 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $11,786,197.61. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,468,570 shares of company stock worth $34,136,152 in the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Levi Strauss & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Levi Strauss reported second-quarter EPS of $0.28, topping the $0.24 consensus, while revenue came in at $1.56 billion versus expectations of $1.52 billion, signaling solid sales momentum. Article Title

Levi Strauss reported second-quarter EPS of $0.28, topping the $0.24 consensus, while revenue came in at $1.56 billion versus expectations of $1.52 billion, signaling solid sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.46-$1.52, roughly in line with the $1.51 consensus, and revenue guidance to $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, matching to slightly above expectations. Article Title

The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.46-$1.52, roughly in line with the $1.51 consensus, and revenue guidance to $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, matching to slightly above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management also increased the dividend, reinforcing confidence in cash generation and the durability of the business. Article Title

Management also increased the dividend, reinforcing confidence in cash generation and the durability of the business. Neutral Sentiment: Levi Strauss continues shifting toward a direct-to-consumer model, including warehouse closures and job cuts in Kentucky, which may improve efficiency over time but could create near-term transition costs and operational disruption. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 123,970.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,163,649 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $58,496,000 after buying an additional 3,166,203 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $21,052,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,271 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $36,208,000 after acquiring an additional 890,752 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 638,830 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 560,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4,127.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 459,541 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 448,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company's stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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