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LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
LexinFintech logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell sharply in LexinFintech, dropping 34.5% in June to 3.44 million shares, or about 2.8% of the float. The short-interest ratio is now 2.1 days based on average trading volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with Wall Street Zen upgrading the stock to buy while Weiss Ratings cut its view slightly. Overall, MarketBeat says the consensus rating is still Hold with a $3.50 target price.
  • Institutional investors have been active in the stock, with firms like JPMorgan Chase, Anatole Investment Management, and Oasis Management all increasing their positions. The shares also traded up 4.1% to $1.52, near the company’s 52-week low of $1.41.
  • Five stocks we like better than LexinFintech.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,443,617 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 5,256,817 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,607,645 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LexinFintech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered LexinFintech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LexinFintech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,528,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 1,423,034 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $1,414,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd raised its position in LexinFintech by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,870,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,246 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in LexinFintech by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,744,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,601,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 701,943 shares during the last quarter.

LexinFintech Stock Up 4.1%

LX stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. LexinFintech has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $254.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

LexinFintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ: LX is a China-based consumer finance and digital banking platform primarily serving young, underbanked consumers. The company's core offering is point-of-sale installment financing, enabling eligible customers to split purchases into fixed monthly payments with transparent fees. Leveraging proprietary data analytics and credit scoring models, LexinFintech underwrites consumer loans for online purchases and provides credit lines that support a variety of retail and e-commerce transactions.

In addition to its flagship installment loan service, LexinFintech has developed wealth management and fintech-as-a-service products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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