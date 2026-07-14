LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,172,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 352% from the previous session's volume of 1,808,148 shares.The stock last traded at $3.4270 and had previously closed at $3.59.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of LG Display from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of LG Display from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPL

LG Display Stock Down 4.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.35 and a beta of 1.65.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). LG Display had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

Further Reading

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