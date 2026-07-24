LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

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LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded LGI Homes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised LGI Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 743,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 99,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,158.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,471 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 125,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company's stock.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 18.56. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. LGI Homes had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $319.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc NASDAQ: LGIH is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

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