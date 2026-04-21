LGI Homes (LGIH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $0.1064 per share and revenue of $336.5980 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LGI Homes had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $473.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. LGI Homes's quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LGI Homes Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 20.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 7,211 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $303,150.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,501.60. This represents a 25.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $331,569.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 30,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,934.68. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,451 shares of company stock worth $943,840. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in LGI Homes by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 106.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 7,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on LGIH

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc NASDAQ: LGIH is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

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