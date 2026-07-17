Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

LI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Li Auto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Li Auto from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Li Auto from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Li Auto from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.30.

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Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. Li Auto has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 8.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company's stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company's product lineup centers on multi‑occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in‑vehicle connectivity and driver‑assistance features.

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