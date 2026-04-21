Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and traded as high as $58.03. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $57.03, with a volume of 219,300 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 44,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,295. This trade represents a 69.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 66.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company's stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a holding company primarily focused on investments in broadband businesses, most notably a significant equity interest in Charter Communications, Inc As a shareholder of Charter's Class A common stock, Liberty Broadband benefits from the growth and operational performance of one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States. The company does not operate consumer services directly but instead seeks to enhance shareholder value through its strategic stake and board representation in Charter.

In addition to its Charter position, Liberty Broadband holds an ownership interest in GCI Liberty, Inc, a holding company with interests in an Alaskan telecommunications provider and other media assets.

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