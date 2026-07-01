Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells $258,874.11 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 9,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $258,874.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 773,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,031,377.79. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Michael Stock sold 13,332 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $392,760.72.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Michael Stock sold 3,333 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $103,323.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael Stock sold 19,998 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $669,533.04.

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Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. 3,446,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 3.71%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Liberty Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRT. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,760 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

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