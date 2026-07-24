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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock Price Down 0.4% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • LLYVA fell 0.4% in Thursday midday trading, with the stock last at $95.04 after trading as low as $94.34. Volume was lighter than usual at about 104,387 shares, down 54% from the average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Zacks upgraded the stock to hold, while Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell rating. MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Reduce.
  • The company’s most recent earnings report missed expectations badly, posting EPS of -$3.20 versus a forecast of -$0.13 and revenue of $63.62 million versus $70.40 million expected. Analysts now forecast the company will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.34 and last traded at $95.04. Approximately 104,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 227,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLYVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,661,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A NASDAQ: LLYVA is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company's live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball's premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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