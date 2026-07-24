Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock Price Down 0.4% - Time to Sell?

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.34 and last traded at $95.04. Approximately 104,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 227,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.39.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLYVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,661,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A NASDAQ: LLYVA is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company's live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball's premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

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