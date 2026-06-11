Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Life Time Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on LTH

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 2,208,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $63,165,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,027,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $315,392,305.80. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 329,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $9,435,740.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,651,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,227,809.20. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,846,581 shares of company stock worth $853,539,242 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life Time Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life Time Group wasn't on the list.

While Life Time Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here