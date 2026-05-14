Lifesci Capital Has Negative Outlook of Liquidia Q3 Earnings

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) - Analysts at Lifesci Capital cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liquidia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Lifesci Capital analyst G. Maini now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Lifesci Capital has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia's current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LQDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Liquidia from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Liquidia from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

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Liquidia Stock Performance

LQDA opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a return on equity of 46.82% and a net margin of 7.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,298,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,942.50. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $28,655.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 214,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,943,837.70. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 972,713 shares of company stock worth $41,856,503. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Liquidia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Liquidia reported Q1 results that topped expectations on both earnings and revenue, reinforcing the company’s commercialization progress and improving profitability. Liquidia Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Liquidia reported Q1 results that topped expectations on both earnings and revenue, reinforcing the company’s commercialization progress and improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management said YUTREPIA net product sales rose 44% sequentially and outlined at least $1 billion in net revenue by 2027, which supports the stock’s growth narrative. YUTREPIA sales and 2027 revenue target

Management said YUTREPIA net product sales rose 44% sequentially and outlined at least $1 billion in net revenue by 2027, which supports the stock’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more bullish after earnings, with firms including Needham, BTIG, and Wells Fargo raising price targets or reaffirming favorable ratings. Analyst price target updates

Several analysts turned more bullish after earnings, with firms including Needham, BTIG, and Wells Fargo raising price targets or reaffirming favorable ratings. Positive Sentiment: LQDA was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy list, adding momentum-driven support for the shares. Zacks Strong Buy list

LQDA was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy list, adding momentum-driven support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Roger Jeffs and Director Stephen Bloch disclosed insider stock sales. The CEO’s sale was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, while Bloch’s larger sale may still attract investor attention but does not necessarily signal a business deterioration. SEC filing

CEO Roger Jeffs and Director Stephen Bloch disclosed insider stock sales. The CEO’s sale was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, while Bloch’s larger sale may still attract investor attention but does not necessarily signal a business deterioration. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note suggested YUTREPIA’s launch momentum could be nearing a ceiling, which may raise questions about how long the current growth rate can persist. Rating downgrade article

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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