Lifesci Capital Predicts Lower Earnings for Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD - Free Report) - Research analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Opus Genetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Lifesci Capital currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opus Genetics' current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Opus Genetics' Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Opus Genetics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Opus Genetics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Opus Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.20.

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Opus Genetics Price Performance

IRD stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.62. Opus Genetics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 892.36% and a negative return on equity of 338.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opus Genetics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Opus Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opus Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opus Genetics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Opus Genetics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Opus Genetics

In other Opus Genetics news, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 7,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $40,621.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 592,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,067,378.44. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Benjamin R. Yerxa sold 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $39,142.80. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 711,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,443.40. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,395 shares of company stock worth $382,278. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company's stock.

Opus Genetics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Opus Genetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its estimates for Opus Genetics’ Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 earnings and improved its FY2027 EPS forecast, suggesting some analyst confidence in the company’s outlook.

HC Wainwright raised its estimates for Opus Genetics’ Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 earnings and improved its FY2027 EPS forecast, suggesting some analyst confidence in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles focused on analyst commentary and an upcoming earnings update, keeping IRD on investors’ radar but not providing any new business or clinical catalysts.

Several recent articles focused on analyst commentary and an upcoming earnings update, keeping IRD on investors’ radar but not providing any new business or clinical catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Opus Genetics from hold to strong sell, a negative signal that may have added selling pressure on the shares. Zacks Research downgrade

Zacks Research downgraded Opus Genetics from hold to strong sell, a negative signal that may have added selling pressure on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Citizens JMP lowered its price target on Opus Genetics, reinforcing cautious sentiment around the stock. Price target lowered to $11.00

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Further Reading

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