Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Lifetime Brands logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lifetime Brands shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $8.74 and last changing hands at $8.73. The stock was up 2.5% on the day, signaling improved near-term momentum.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Roth Capital raised its price target to $10 and kept a buy rating, while Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell and Zacks cut the stock to hold. Overall, MarketBeat shows a consensus hold rating with an average target of $8.00.
  • The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $0.04 EPS versus an expected loss and revenue of $143.51 million versus $137.58 million expected. Lifetime Brands also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per share, yielding about 1.9%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lifetime Brands.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $8.74. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 83,708 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 2.5%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.58 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Lifetime Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently -13.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,191 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,458 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef'sChoice.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lifetime Brands Right Now?

Before you consider Lifetime Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lifetime Brands wasn't on the list.

While Lifetime Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines