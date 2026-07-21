Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $8.74. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 83,708 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LCUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 2.5%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.58 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Lifetime Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently -13.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,191 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,458 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef'sChoice.

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