Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Lifeway Foods to announce earnings of $0.2650 per share and revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.80 million.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts: Sign Up

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $448.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $3,011,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 507,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,002.77. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 39,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $1,149,872.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,071,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,518,961.69. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,006,454 shares of company stock valued at $83,246,639. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 577.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,766 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LWAY. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lifeway Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lifeway Foods

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc NASDAQ: LWAY is a Chicago-based food company specializing in probiotic-rich cultured dairy products. Established in 1986 by Michael Smolyansky, the company pioneered the introduction of kefir to the U.S. market. Under the leadership of CEO Julie Smolyansky, who succeeded her father in 2002, Lifeway has grown from a single product operation into a diversified portfolio of fermented foods and beverages aimed at promoting digestive health and wellness.

The company's flagship product is kefir, a cultured milk beverage naturally rich in probiotics, vitamins and minerals.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Lifeway Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lifeway Foods wasn't on the list.

While Lifeway Foods currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here