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Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Lifezone Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lifezone Metals beat quarterly expectations: The company reported a loss of $0.04 per share, $0.11 better than consensus, while revenue of $0.83 million slightly exceeded estimates.
  • Funding and project development are advancing: Lifezone has selected a preferred partner for a strategic equity investment, while its Kabanga nickel project progresses through pre-FID work with approximately $850 million in packages out for tender.
  • Financial position remains pressured: The company ended June with $37.3 million in cash and $56 million of liquidity but recorded a $7 million pretax loss; shares fell to $3.02, near their 12-month low, and analysts’ consensus rating remains “Hold.”
  • Interested in Lifezone Metals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Lifezone Metals' conference call:

  • Strategic funding process nears completion: Lifezone has selected a preferred partner for a strategic equity investment combining public and private capital, with an announcement expected in the near term. The investment is intended to run alongside project-finance discussions led by Société Générale.
  • The Kabanga project is advancing through pre-FID activities, including approximately $850 million of work packages put out for tender, geotechnical drilling, permitting, camp upgrades, and infrastructure coordination. Management says power, rail, and other key infrastructure are sufficiently advanced to support construction once funding is secured.
  • Management expects the amended Tanzania Framework Agreement to be signed in 2026, ideally alongside the strategic investment closing. Remaining work primarily involves finalizing the joint financial model and aligning the agreement with the incoming investment consortium.
  • The Glencore autocatalyst recycling project has completed major pilot and testing work and is moving toward a final investment decision, with site selection and additional piloting underway. Lifezone is also pursuing potential U.S. Department of Energy support for domestic platinum-group-metal processing.
  • Lifezone ended June with $37.3 million in cash and $56 million of liquidity, but reported a $7 million pretax loss, or approximately $0.08 per share, as investing activity and interest costs increased. Management highlighted a potentially tightening nickel market and possible 2026 deficit, while acknowledging geopolitical and Indonesia-related supply uncertainties.

Lifezone Metals Price Performance

LZM traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 173,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Lifezone Metals has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lifezone Metals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lifezone Metals to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lifezone Metals currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lifezone Metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifezone Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lifezone Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lifezone Metals by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,826 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifezone Metals by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

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Earnings History for Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

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