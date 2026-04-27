Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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Lightbridge Trading Up 4.1%

Lightbridge stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. 760,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,564. Lightbridge has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $454.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTBR. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Lightbridge from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lightbridge has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lightbridge

Insider Activity at Lightbridge

In other news, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 30,289 shares of Lightbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $501,888.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 389,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,447,088.74. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,284 shares of the energy company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear energy technology company focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel designs to enhance the safety, efficiency and economic performance of existing and new nuclear power reactors. The company's core technology centers on a patented metallic fuel system that replaces conventional uranium oxide fuel pellets with a uranium-zirconium alloy, configured in a helical rod design. This proprietary fuel form is intended to enable higher burnup rates, reduced fuel cycle costs and improved thermal conductivity, thereby addressing key challenges in the global nuclear industry.

Since its inception, Lightbridge has conducted extensive research and development in collaboration with national laboratories, regulatory agencies and reactor operators.

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