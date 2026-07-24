Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $7.91. Lightbridge shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 567,390 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightbridge in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lightbridge from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lightbridge

Lightbridge Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $282.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 601.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,620 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 78,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lightbridge by 166.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,765 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 295,890 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 1,610.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,410 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company's stock.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear energy technology company focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel designs to enhance the safety, efficiency and economic performance of existing and new nuclear power reactors. The company's core technology centers on a patented metallic fuel system that replaces conventional uranium oxide fuel pellets with a uranium-zirconium alloy, configured in a helical rod design. This proprietary fuel form is intended to enable higher burnup rates, reduced fuel cycle costs and improved thermal conductivity, thereby addressing key challenges in the global nuclear industry.

Since its inception, Lightbridge has conducted extensive research and development in collaboration with national laboratories, regulatory agencies and reactor operators.

Further Reading

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