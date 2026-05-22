Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.77.

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Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 781,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,987. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $282.87 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 58.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 106.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lightspeed Commerce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lightspeed reported revenue of $290.8 million, up 14.8% year over year, with gross profit rising 15.4% to $129.1 million, showing continued top-line growth. The company also said it generated $55.5 million in cash from operating activities for fiscal 2026 and authorized a renewal of its share repurchase program. Article Title

Lightspeed reported revenue of $290.8 million, up 14.8% year over year, with gross profit rising 15.4% to $129.1 million, showing continued top-line growth. The company also said it generated $55.5 million in cash from operating activities for fiscal 2026 and authorized a renewal of its share repurchase program. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still see upside from current levels, even after trimming targets. Benchmark lowered its target to $16 from $18 and BTIG cut its target to $12 from $15, both while maintaining bullish ratings; Morgan Stanley also sees the stock below its target but kept an “equal weight” stance with a lowered target of $11.50. Article Title

Several analysts still see upside from current levels, even after trimming targets. Benchmark lowered its target to $16 from $18 and BTIG cut its target to $12 from $15, both while maintaining bullish ratings; Morgan Stanley also sees the stock below its target but kept an “equal weight” stance with a lowered target of $11.50. Neutral Sentiment: Management guided first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue to $305 million-$315 million and full-year fiscal 2027 revenue to $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, which was roughly in line with Wall Street expectations. Article Title

Management guided first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue to $305 million-$315 million and full-year fiscal 2027 revenue to $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, which was roughly in line with Wall Street expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced a fourth-quarter EPS beat on a revenue basis but missed on earnings per share, reporting $0.08 EPS versus consensus near $0.09-$0.10, which kept investor sentiment cautious. Article Title

The company also announced a fourth-quarter EPS beat on a revenue basis but missed on earnings per share, reporting $0.08 EPS versus consensus near $0.09-$0.10, which kept investor sentiment cautious. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on losses and profitability concerns: Lightspeed posted a $28.6 million net loss in the quarter, and a bearish Seeking Alpha view argued that mounting losses, dilution, and competition from Shopify and Toast are limiting the stock’s appeal. Article Title

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company's product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

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