Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) CFO Jayme Brooks Sells 2,173 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB - Get Free Report) CFO Jayme Brooks sold 2,173 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $217,408.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,873,133.35. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Limbach Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 207,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05. The business's 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Limbach had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $186.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Limbach from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Limbach from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Limbach

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 687 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 24.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 85.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company's stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LMB is a U.S.-based mechanical construction firm specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, plumbing and sheet metal fabrication. The company delivers comprehensive mechanical solutions to commercial, institutional, health care, education, government and industrial clients, drawing on its in-house engineering, prefabrication and construction management capabilities.

The company's service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.

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