Lincoln National (LNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $4.8844 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Lincoln National's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Lincoln National's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craigt T. Beazer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,579,561.70. This represents a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 61.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. UBS Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lincoln National from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lincoln National from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

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