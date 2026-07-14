Lineage Cell Therapeutics Maps COR1 Path With ‘Thaw and Inject’ Cell Therapy Plan

Lineage Cell Therapeutics NYSEAMERICAN: LCTX used a conference call to outline its manufacturing strategy and development plans for COR1, a wholly owned preclinical cell transplant program being developed as a potential treatment for corneal endothelial disease.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Culley said the company held the standalone call because cell transplant manufacturing outside oncology is an emerging area of regenerative medicine and because Lineage wants investors to understand how its experience with OpRegen may apply to internally owned pipeline programs.

COR1 is designed to produce corneal endothelial cells, or CEnCs, from a self-renewing pluripotent cell line. Culley said the company is focused on four attributes for the program: scale, storage, quality and consistency.

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Lineage Emphasizes Manufacturing Before Clinical Testing

Culley contrasted Lineage’s approach with small-molecule and gene therapy development, saying cell therapy products are highly dependent on the processes used to manufacture them. He said that once a cell therapy enters clinical development, later changes to the manufacturing process can create substantial regulatory, cost and comparability risks.

“If a process is changed, the product itself has been changed,” Culley said, citing FDA guidance. He described Lineage’s approach as “better from the beginning,” meaning the company aims to establish scalable manufacturing attributes before moving into clinical trials.

Culley said Lineage is using a two-tiered banking system for COR1, similar to the approach used in its OpRegen program. He said that structure can create exponential scale, allowing a master cell bank and working cell bank system to support production of millions of doses, depending on manufacturing parameters.

The company is also applying its recently disclosed AlloSCOPE 5D system to COR1. Culley described AlloSCOPE 5D as a manufacturing approach intended to create high-quality, low-passage, undifferentiated cells that can respond consistently to differentiation cues while supporting larger-scale production.

COR1 Product Profile Targets Frozen, Ready-to-Use Format

Culley said Lineage has developed a proprietary cryopreservation protocol for COR1 cells and believes it has achieved commercially attractive levels of viability and recovery across manufacturing steps, including banks, intermediates and the final product candidate.

He said the company believes a “Thaw and Inject” format could be an advantage compared with current cadaver-derived approaches, which require harvested cells to be used within a few days. Culley said Lineage believes a frozen, on-demand product would be more accessible for patients and providers.

On quality, Culley said Lineage is using tools such as single-cell RNA sequencing and bioinformatics to evaluate cell identity. He said the company has observed high purity, no residual human embryonic stem cells and “beautiful honeycomb morphologies,” while adding that Lineage does not disclose its identity markers. The company has also submitted patent applications tied to its proprietary differentiation approach.

On consistency, Culley said donor-derived cells can vary because they come from deceased individuals with different ages and medical histories. He said Lineage has observed batch-to-batch consistency in the COR1 program and has established a transepithelial resistance test as a potency assay.

Cost, Animal Testing and Human Evidence Discussed in Q&A

In response to a question from Mayank Mamtani of B. Riley Securities, Culley said Lineage is not disclosing precise manufacturing scale or cost-of-goods figures for competitive reasons and because some details relate to its license agreement with Roche and Genentech. However, he said that when a process can be repeated to generate millions of vials, it would be “normal and expected” to discuss a dose cost below four figures, while noting that costs have not been optimized.

Culley also said there is existing clinical precedent showing that cadaver-sourced corneal endothelial cells can be an effective therapy, including Japan’s approved Vyznova product and development work by companies such as Aurion and Alcon in the U.S. He said Lineage is already speaking with vendors about in vivo animal testing and expects initial data to be generated this year.

Culley added that the company is considering jurisdictions where it could potentially generate initial human evidence more quickly than in the U.S., while reiterating his earlier point that Lineage does not want to rush into clinical trials without a defined product profile.

Procedure Expected to Be Less Invasive Than Retinal Delivery

Asked by an analyst from Raymond James about immunosuppression and delivery, Culley said the program would not be expected to require lifetime immunosuppression or gene editing. Priyantha Herath, Lineage’s senior vice president and head of clinical, said patients in several Lineage programs receive short-term tacrolimus and that could “most likely” be the case for COR1, though it remains to be determined.

Herath described COR1 delivery as an injection into the anterior chamber of the eye, where the corneal endothelium is accessible at the back of the cornea. He contrasted that with OpRegen, which requires subretinal delivery by a vitreoretinal surgeon.

Herath said the COR1 procedure would be a simpler, minimally invasive outpatient procedure performed by a cornea specialist, potentially aided by gravity-assisted positioning and possibly rho kinase inhibition. He said the approach could involve lower procedural risk, broader adoption, more treatment sites and lower cost compared with corneal transplant procedures such as DMEK or DSAEK.

Culley said Lineage began exploring CEnCs as a potential pipeline program in the second quarter of 2025 and started internal lab work in the third quarter of 2025. He said the program was not publicly mentioned until March and described the progress as evidence of the company’s ability to build additional cell transplant assets while maintaining disciplined capital investment.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics NYSEAMERICAN: LCTX

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, allogeneic cell therapies built on pluripotent stem cell platforms. The company focuses on three primary therapeutic areas—retinal disease, neural repair and immune-effector cell oncology—leveraging its proprietary manufacturing processes to create off-the-shelf cell therapy candidates designed for broad patient populations.

Its lead candidate, OpRegen, comprises retinal pigment epithelium cells intended to slow or reverse vision loss in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

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