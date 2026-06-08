Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya Sells 3,842 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $143,152.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,492,507.70. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Jorge Celaya sold 9,951 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $366,097.29.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jorge Celaya sold 6,098 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $221,967.20.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jorge Celaya sold 11,303 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $398,317.72.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jorge Celaya sold 5,320 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $191,839.20.

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Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.6%

Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 184,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The stock's fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 112.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,620 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,854 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $254,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,999 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LQDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liquidity Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LQDT

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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