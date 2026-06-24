Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells $1,461,513.29 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 38,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,461,513.29. Following the transaction, the director owned 164,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,796.20. The trade was a 18.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jaime Mateus-Tique also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 1,011 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $38,367.45.

On Thursday, June 18th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 9,791 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $371,568.45.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 33,727 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,279,939.65.

On Monday, June 15th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 2,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $75,900.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 6,913 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $238,636.76.

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Liquidity Services Stock Up 1.2%

Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 162,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,795. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LQDT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 200,170 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,435 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,681 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 111,597 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company's stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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