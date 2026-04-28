Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP Sells $91,156.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $91,156.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,235.12. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Daunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, John Daunt sold 2,600 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $85,852.00.

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Liquidity Services Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 137,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,985. The company's fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 6.26%.The firm had revenue of $121.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Research lowered Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 price target on Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Report on LQDT

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

Further Reading

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