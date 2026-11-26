TJX Companies, NIKE, Target, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Ross Stores are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that make, design, or sell clothing, footwear, and related accessories. Investors may consider factors such as consumer spending, fashion trends, supply-chain costs, and seasonal demand when evaluating them. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

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TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

TJX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.10. 9,308,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $160.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $122.78 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 27,937,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,529,774. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $172.37. 5,080,458 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,547. Target has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average price is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS)

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.91. 3,116,715 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company's 50-day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.87. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $244.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS

Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Ross Stores stock remained flat at $223.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,365. The firm's 50 day moving average is $230.61 and its 200-day moving average is $225.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $257.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

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