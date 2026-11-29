Anthropic PBC, Tempus AI, Hut 8, Ambarella, SentinelOne, Fluence Energy, and Webus International are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop AI technologies or provide products and services that rely heavily on AI. For investors, the term can also include companies expected to benefit substantially from AI adoption, even if AI isn’t their primary business. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

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Anthropic PBC (ANT)

Anthropic, PBC is an artificial intelligence research company best known for developing Claude, a family of advanced AI models. The company offers four classes of models—Mythos (including Fable), Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku—each designed to balance performance, cost, and speed. Its more powerful models are used for complex reasoning, coding, and AI-powered workflows. Anthropic generates most of its revenue through usage-based pricing, with customers paying according to the number of tokens processed and the model selected.

ANT stock traded up $8.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.78. 143,747,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,110,176. Anthropic PBC has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $115.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANT

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $55.91. 3,660,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.61. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 3.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. 2,249,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,975,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 4.53. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $140.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business's fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $82.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,610. Ambarella has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $96.36. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

NYSE:S traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 3,924,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,819,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S

Fluence Energy (FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,338,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,853,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $973.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Webus International (WETO)

Shares of NASDAQ:WETO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 67,456,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,562,396. The business's 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. Webus International has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $139.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WETO

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