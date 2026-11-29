JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup, NU, Charles Schwab, XP, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banks and other deposit-taking financial institutions, giving investors partial ownership in those businesses. Their performance can be influenced by interest rates, loan growth and defaults, regulation, and the broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.96. 3,540,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099,317. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $334.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,471,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,026,644. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $338.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,064,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $197.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

NU traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. 68,473,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,539,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.97. NU has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,141. The stock has a market cap of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $114.53. The business's 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

XP (XP)

XP Inc. provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

Shares of XP traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 23,920,261 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,889,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. XP has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XP

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $82.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,825,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,725,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $246.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

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