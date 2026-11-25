TJX Companies, Target, NIKE, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. **Apparel stocks** are shares of publicly traded companies that make, market, or sell clothing, footwear, and related accessories. Investors may consider factors such as consumer demand, fashion trends, inventory levels, and seasonal sales when evaluating these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

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TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,514,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,468. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $122.78 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, reaching $172.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,767,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,750. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.48. Target has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $176.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,854,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,725,102. NIKE has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $69.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS)

NYSE DKS traded up $7.09 on Wednesday, hitting $160.26. 964,479 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,178. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $244.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average of $187.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

BURL traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.99. 527,507 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,198. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $226.85 and a fifty-two week high of $378.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $253.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BURL

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