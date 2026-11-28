JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup, NU, Charles Schwab, XP, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banks and other banking institutions. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to the financial sector, where returns can be affected by interest rates, loan demand, borrowers’ ability to repay, and banking regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.96. 3,540,173 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099,317. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $49.07. 19,471,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,026,644. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.59. 8,064,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,081,234. The stock's fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average is $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $197.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $147.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

NU stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,473,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,539,656. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97. NU has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

SCHW stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $114.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

XP (XP)

XP Inc. provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

Shares of XP stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 23,920,261 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. XP has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XP

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,825,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,725,527. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm's fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report