Airbnb, Booking, McDonald's, Starbucks, DoorDash, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Royal Caribbean Cruises are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, manage, or franchise hotels and resorts. Their performance can be influenced by travel demand, room rates, operating costs, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.11. 2,483,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,110. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,496,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,175. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.31. Booking has a twelve month low of $143.55 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $282.70. The company had a trading volume of 970,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,275. The stock has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock's 50 day moving average is $253.88 and its 200-day moving average is $280.04. McDonald's has a 52 week low of $229.20 and a 52 week high of $341.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.83. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

NASDAQ:DASH traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,947. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $239.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $181.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.33. 4,547,844 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,846,648. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

RCL stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.79. The company had a trading volume of 407,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $222.22 and a twelve month high of $356.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.30. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report