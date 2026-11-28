NIKE, Tapestry, Deckers Outdoor, lululemon athletica, ON, Ralph Lauren, and V.F. are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell high-end products and services, such as designer fashion, jewelry, watches, and premium cosmetics. Investors may use them to gain exposure to affluent consumers and global luxury demand, though these stocks can still be affected by economic downturns, changing tastes, and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

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NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,938,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,020,044. NIKE has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock's 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.02. 1,942,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,206. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $107.99 and a 12-month high of $164.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company's 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

NYSE:DECK traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.94. 1,901,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

lululemon athletica stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,106. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. lululemon athletica has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $225.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $127.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.79. 3,193,113 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,188,464. ON has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Ralph Lauren (RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Shares of RL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.88. 243,541 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,914. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50-day moving average is $377.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.12. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $317.23 and a 12 month high of $421.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RL

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,186,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,052. V.F. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

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