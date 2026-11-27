IREN, Brookfield Infrastructure, XP, American Airlines Group, and Transocean are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a medium-sized market value, falling between small-cap and large-cap stocks. In the U.S., they’re often defined as companies worth roughly $2 billion to $10 billion, though thresholds vary; investors may see them as offering growth potential alongside more volatility than large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get IREN alerts: Sign Up

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. 45,154,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,263,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 4.33. IREN has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $70.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Shares of BIPC traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 9,888,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,556. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.35. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIPC

XP (XP)

XP Inc. provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

Shares of XP traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.23. 23,868,842 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,027,372. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XP has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XP

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 32,141,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,684,836. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company's 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Transocean (RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

RIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 68,432,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,293,191. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.44. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIG

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report