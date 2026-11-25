Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Clearway Energy, NOV, Enlight Renewable Energy, and Ameresco are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce, or supply energy from sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to the growth of clean energy, though their value can fluctuate with market conditions, regulation, technology, and company performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $20.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $569.44. 1,370,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,218. The business's 50-day moving average price is $622.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $408.36 and a twelve month high of $788.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

WEC traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 736,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,582. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $112.06. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $99.80 and a one year high of $120.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Shares of HASI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. 695,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,019. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Shares of CWEN traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 732,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,694. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWEN

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

NOV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. 1,152,913 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,466. NOV has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. 111,568 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,201. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.72. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENLT

Ameresco (AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc., a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Shares of AMRC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 305,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report