Airbnb, Booking, McDonald's, Starbucks, DoorDash, Marriott International, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate or franchise restaurants and other food-service businesses. Their performance can be affected by factors such as consumer spending, food and labor costs, sales growth, and the company’s ability to expand or attract customers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

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Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,995,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,475. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $197.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.21. 3,366,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,524. The business's fifty day moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.22. Booking has a one year low of $143.55 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

MCD traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,641,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,773. The business's 50-day moving average price is $254.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.82. The stock has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. McDonald's has a 12 month low of $229.20 and a 12 month high of $341.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

SBUX stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.07. 4,138,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,179,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $111.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $168.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,223. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $181.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.18. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $239.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $424.06. 687,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average is $389.99 and its 200-day moving average is $365.13. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $282.03 and a 12-month high of $433.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

NYSE CMG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $37.32. 6,753,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,176,339. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

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